As actors return to set, Florence Masebe wants answers on how they will be kept safe

Rami was concerned that actors would most likely be encouraged to sign the "standard" indemnity form which would basically leave them on their own should they contract the coronavirus while at work.

She created a thread with some of the clauses actors are likely to find in these contracts. Which basically spell out, "you are working at your own risk" and "may the best immune system win."

However, she added that she understood that in an economically-straining situation that most artists find themselves in, the reality was that they would most likely sign anyway.

"We all want to earn a living akere. We need those episodes too. Also, we love our work. Go work guys, this (thread) is just so you know and don’t get shocked when you’re liable for doctor’s fees. You’re willingly taking the risk and can’t come back to sue anyone. Go work but be safe," Rami said.

