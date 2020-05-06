Ayanda Borotho on helping foreign nationals during the Covid-19 pandemic

Actress Ayanda Borotho is on a mission to help the needy who have been hard hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Isibaya actress shared her efforts to help out foreign nationals during an interview with eNCA which she shared on Instagram.

“A group of friends and myself decided that we should get together to see how we can lend a hand in this time ... especially to those who weren't discovered and were not getting food parcels.

“This is because they were foreign nationals who didn't have access to SA IDs ... so yeah, we put our muscles together.”