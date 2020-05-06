TshisaLIVE

Bassie reflects on horror 2016 fall

06 May 2020 - 19:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Basetsana Kumalo reflected on the time she sustained a hectic injury after falling at her son's school in 2016.
Basetsana Kumalo reflected on the time she sustained a hectic injury after falling at her son's school in 2016.
Image: Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo got emotional as she reflected on that horrible fall in 2016 after she managed to overcome a personal fear.

In March 2016, Bassie accidentally fell and broke her ankle on both sides, plus dislocated it in the process. In addition to the indescribable pain she endured, Bassie was immobile for a while after the accident and was never able to run like she used to before the accident.

Today I broke a barrier physically, mentally and psychologically. Today I confronted my fear and challenged myself to do what I have been afraid to do, run 10km,” she said.

The media mogul said she felt it important to share her testimony and to let people know that “faith can move mountains”. 

When I slipped and fell (oh I wasn’t even wearing 6 inches, just a court shoe) I landed on the back of my head and got concussed, lost consciousness and regained it. I then tried to stand up after the fracture and that’s when I dislocated my ankle and it was dangling out of my socket. Now to hear your bones breaking multiple times is a pain I can never be able to put into words, the most grotesque and diabolical sound and pain.”

Listen to Basetsana share what has brought her to this personal milestone and how much it means to her in the videos below.

