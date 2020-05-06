TshisaLIVE

Here's why tweeps are convinced Lerato K lives next door to the president

06 May 2020 - 15:00 By Masego Seemela
Lerato Kganyago tweeted that 'the president' is her next-door neighbour.
Image: Instagram/ Lerato Kganyago

Fans were left in a young frenzy on Tuesday night after media personality Lerato Kganyago claimed "the president" was her next-door neighbour.  

Lerato's young flex crept up when she was responding to Linda Moeketsi's question asking "who was your most interesting neighbour".

With a simple answer, Lerato replied, "The president", leaving many dumbfounded.

While many thought she may be joking and others were still trying to figure out what president, Lerato said the president's motorcade was always driving past her gate.

Lerato then hit back at a tweep who told her it slaps harder if she owned the property where the president resides.

"Will it slap harder if I tell you I OWN a few properties?!" she said.

Here are some of the reactions from the streets: 

