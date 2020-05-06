IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can't wait for Magongwa & Sthoko to mess up!
And it seems the pair are heading towards messing up their lives in a major way...
Skeem Saam viewers are watching with great interest as Sthoko and Meneer Magongwa get lost in the frenzy of a school trip and get cosy, forgetting that they will have to go home in a few days.
If you've ever been on a school trip then you know the kind of excitement it gives you is rivaled by only a few things in life. However, it wasn't until Tuesday night's episode that people realised the excitement was not exclusive to the pupils.
Sthoko and a very married Magongwa have been skating on thin ice for a while now, with undeclared feelings and overwhelming lust in the air. Now that they were away from preying eyes (or so they think) they have been getting more comfortable around each other.
Fans are sure that something sinister will happen between the two and they know for a fact that all hell will break loose once they return to Turf. If you've met Celia Magongwa then you know for sure... k'sazobalit!
Here are some of the reactions and predictions below:
#SkeemSaam anyway Sthoko and Magongwa forgot that they are going back to Turf after this trip ryt 🏃♀️ pic.twitter.com/oU0RFoo74V— Makobo Queen Modjadji (@MakoboQ) May 5, 2020
Magongwa is dead... dead dead— WhiteOutside BrownInside😊 (@MakuaThail) May 5, 2020
Thobakgale gonna see the video. Don't even wanna mention Cylia #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/2fbOANYC5Z
Something is suspicious between Sthoko and Magongwa #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/QA4ch1FkCJ— RCL President (@Sekhwela_M) May 4, 2020
Jonas using Magongwa and Sthoko's picture to cement his relationship. The boy is focused!#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/HmzMt9HQWs— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) May 5, 2020
#SkeemSaam magongwa o ja flopo. Lust ya two minutes. pic.twitter.com/yaxnnoSG3V— A Man has to be cool (@Nhlanhla717) May 5, 2020
Magongwa and Sthoko...Gaba tsebe Celia😂😂😂 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/XOlmFsvg8x— Dj Motion Mfk (@MfkMotion) May 5, 2020
R500 bucks Magongwa will impragnate Sthoko😅 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/fvLvFvJeoh— progress (@progresskhalo) May 5, 2020
This Jonas boy shouldn't try to expose Magongwa and Sthoko, Magongwa o deserve monate nyana le yena hao #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uun2U5NX0F— RCL President (@Sekhwela_M) May 5, 2020
Celia after seeing the pictures of Magongwa and Sthoko #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/XynTlUdnfi— Modimo wa Mohumi❤️ (@Godrich_M) May 5, 2020
Magongwa don't waste our time, do the things phela we want to remanin a winning team as a gender #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/727DomCZZ0— RCL President (@Sekhwela_M) May 5, 2020
Hey today I've never seen Magongwa as relaxed as he was today #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/5IRSo2n0Ua— CESC FABREGAS (@ShabaMebza1) May 5, 2020
#SkeemSaam magongwa will impregnate Sthoko, Jonas will Impregnate Emma and Koloi will Impregnate Ruth....Finish And Klaar. pic.twitter.com/QvihmitQe5— @Ttuso_ M (@machika_ttuso) May 5, 2020