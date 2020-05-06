IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam' fans can't wait for Magongwa & Sthoko to mess up!

Skeem Saam viewers are watching with great interest as Sthoko and Meneer Magongwa get lost in the frenzy of a school trip and get cosy, forgetting that they will have to go home in a few days.

If you've ever been on a school trip then you know the kind of excitement it gives you is rivaled by only a few things in life. However, it wasn't until Tuesday night's episode that people realised the excitement was not exclusive to the pupils.

Sthoko and a very married Magongwa have been skating on thin ice for a while now, with undeclared feelings and overwhelming lust in the air. Now that they were away from preying eyes (or so they think) they have been getting more comfortable around each other.

Fans are sure that something sinister will happen between the two and they know for a fact that all hell will break loose once they return to Turf. If you've met Celia Magongwa then you know for sure... k'sazobalit!

Here are some of the reactions and predictions below: