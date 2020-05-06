Kgomotso Christopher slams claims that actors don't want to collect UIF grant

While the Covid-19 outbreak has left many artist's cash strapped and some jobless, actress Kgomotso Christopher has responded to suggestions that actors don't want to collect the government's Covid-19 unemployment grant.

While the department of sport, arts and culture has announced relief measures, one follower suggested that artists should apply for the unemployment grant like everyone else.

Kgomotso tried to put a Twitter user straight, telling them that as independent contractors things worked a bit differently for actors.

“I said R350 is a Sassa grant for children and families? Maybe I'm wrong. However, employees can apply for UIF. Do you know what that is? Anyhow, as artists we pay taxes but because we are independent contractors, we don't qualify for UIF. We fall outside that relief option,” she said.