Twitter defends Mihlali amid criticism over her latest 'drag' make-up look

06 May 2020 - 11:19 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Influencer and make-up artist Mihlali Ndamase got dragged on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase came under fire on Twitter after she shared a video of herself creating a 'drag' make-up look.

Mihlali posted a new video on her YouTube channel where she filmed herself creating the look.

The one thing I thoroughly enjoy about drag make-up is the freedom to play, there aren’t any rules, more is more and you better put on more honey.”

A few tweeps claimed that she was “appropriating” and others mentioned how “low quality” her work was on that particular look.

However, it was actually Mihlali's army of fans that resulted in her topping the Twitter trends list as they wondered why her critics wouldn't just take a break.

Despite all that, sis still secured her bag. If you look closely at her posts, they are clearly labelled as paid ads and the hate essentially worked in her favour because people flocked to her YouTube channel to see what the fuss was all about.

LOL, Mihlali also tweeted asking people to “like, comment and subscribe” while they were it.

Check out some of the reactions below:

TshisaLIVE
