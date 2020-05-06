Twitter defends Mihlali amid criticism over her latest 'drag' make-up look
Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase came under fire on Twitter after she shared a video of herself creating a 'drag' make-up look.
Mihlali posted a new video on her YouTube channel where she filmed herself creating the look.
“The one thing I thoroughly enjoy about drag make-up is the freedom to play, there aren’t any rules, more is more and you better put on more honey.”
A few tweeps claimed that she was “appropriating” and others mentioned how “low quality” her work was on that particular look.
However, it was actually Mihlali's army of fans that resulted in her topping the Twitter trends list as they wondered why her critics wouldn't just take a break.
Despite all that, sis still secured her bag. If you look closely at her posts, they are clearly labelled as paid ads and the hate essentially worked in her favour because people flocked to her YouTube channel to see what the fuss was all about.
LOL, Mihlali also tweeted asking people to “like, comment and subscribe” while they were it.
don’t forget to like, comment and subscribe while you’re at it 😘— homegirl. (@mihlalii_n) May 5, 2020
Check out some of the reactions below:
You guys don't like Mihlali because she is pretty, extremely pretty and she makes a living from it.— YouTube: Thato Immaculate🇮🇹 (@callherthato) May 5, 2020
You were told "a pretty face won't make you money" and she has nullified that
Men love her, women love her and it kills you 😂😂😂😂💀💀💀💀
Buang nnete fela
The way people loveeeeee attacking Mihlali its not even that deep honestly . ! ! pic.twitter.com/ovc09eJbuF— ♕Princess of the Tshawe Clan ♕💛💫 (@Phelo_Manxiwa) May 5, 2020
#Mihlali y’all stay hating and sis stays securing Bag!! 😬😅 I’m here for it all😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZTr62QkcHn— I.G ThumekaNgompana♥️🥰 (@TMinothando) May 5, 2020
Drag is a culture that is aimed at breaking down stereotypes. It is acceptance of all. Does not exclude. Manje why are we fighting Mihlali? pic.twitter.com/q0Rk92zH3D— IG: selflovingblackwoman (@SelfLovingWoman) May 5, 2020
All I see is females hating on Mihlali and the Gentleman's showing her love then they say my gender is toxic and messy if she beautiful she's beautiful there's nothing we can do about it pic.twitter.com/w0mUjgebCa— LawD_Zaki (@Zakhele48608515) May 6, 2020
I don’t know who Mihlali is, I don’t know why she’s trending rn, but what I do know is that she trends at least once a month and she’s really a hot baby 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ETzsL0a4Z8— Surprise Mnguni (@SuppyDeep) May 5, 2020
Mihlali can move from being a hot girl from the North to a real makoti with ease, I mean Mihlali can be whatever she wants to be and give people sleepless nights. Love her pic.twitter.com/Kvz7zc7d50— Ureign Sport (@UreignSport) May 5, 2020