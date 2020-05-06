Twitter defends Mihlali amid criticism over her latest 'drag' make-up look

Social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase came under fire on Twitter after she shared a video of herself creating a 'drag' make-up look.

Mihlali posted a new video on her YouTube channel where she filmed herself creating the look.

“The one thing I thoroughly enjoy about drag make-up is the freedom to play, there aren’t any rules, more is more and you better put on more honey.”

A few tweeps claimed that she was “appropriating” and others mentioned how “low quality” her work was on that particular look.

However, it was actually Mihlali's army of fans that resulted in her topping the Twitter trends list as they wondered why her critics wouldn't just take a break.