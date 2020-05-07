Cassper: 'I am still 100% independent'

Amid the continuous debate over whether artists should own their craft, rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he is still 100% independent and self-funded.

The rapper set the record straight after a follower thought his album Thuto was such a “masterpiece” because Cass was a free agent and not owned by any music record label.

Cassper responded by saying he owned and directed 100% of his craft, but wouldn't spill all the tea because his industry mates “would be mad” at him.

“I'm still indi bro. In a joint venture partnership with UMD. Still own and direct 100%. Would break it down but half of the game would be mad. I am still signed understand myself and I still fund myself. Every cent Universal uses gets paid back by me, not by taking ownership of anything.”