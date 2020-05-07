TshisaLIVE

Cassper: 'I am still 100% independent'

07 May 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Cassper Nyovest reveals he's not signed by any music record label.
Rapper Cassper Nyovest reveals he's not signed by any music record label.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Amid the continuous debate over whether artists should own their craft, rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he is still 100% independent and self-funded.

The rapper set the record straight after a follower thought his album Thuto was such a “masterpiece” because Cass was a free agent and not owned by any music record label.

Cassper responded by saying he owned and directed 100% of his craft, but wouldn't spill all the tea because his industry mates “would be mad” at him.  

“I'm still indi bro. In a joint venture partnership with UMD. Still own and direct 100%. Would break it down but half of the game would be mad. I am still signed understand myself and I still fund myself. Every cent Universal uses gets paid back by me, not by taking ownership of anything.”

Though many of his stans called on him to make a thread to teach other artists how they too can become a success in the music game, Cassper rubbished the idea saying “Twitter was not a place of teaching but for fun and games”. 

“I would love to but Twitter is not the place for teaching. Here it's all fun and games. They just wanna laugh and make fun of successful people. I was actually planning a music workshop before lockdown where I can filter the idiots and engage with people who wanna learn from me.”

Two months ago, Maphorisa got the block hot after he made an example about owning the masters to his music, alleging that Prince Kaybee, Lady Zamar and Mafikizolo didn't. 

Not one to take things lying down, Kaybee hit back at Maphorisa with a list of businesses that he owned and suggested that Maphorisa could've made his point without dropping any names.

However, after a weeklong twar with Lawd Porry, Kaybee revealed to TshisaLIVE that he held no grudge against Maphorisa.

READ MORE

Cassper responds to retirement and 'naked video' claims

The streets were filled with fake stories about the rapper
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper Nyovest on his weight gain: My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point

The rapper believes he'd flourish if he was a member of the Bodi tribe in Ethiopia.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Cassper Nyovest hits back at suggestions that celebs shouldn’t complain during lockdown

"Apparently we have it good so we should shut up.”
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

AKA: Realistically, you may not see your faves on stage for the next year

"But with your support ... we about to change the game like we always have"
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Hulisani Ravele slams Gareth Cliff's open letter: Pity privilege is a disease ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Gareth Cliff responds to backlash over open letter to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  3. Zizo Tshwete opens up about reclaiming herself after painful experiences TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntando Duma receives her EFF artist relief pay cheque TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale slammed for making fun of the poor in 'grant video' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X