Here’s what Kgomotso Christopher is planning to do after leaving 'Scandal!'

Actress Kgomotso Christopher has officially bid farewell to popular TV soapie Scandal! for now, and told TshisaLIVE she is excited to spread her wings and grab new opportunities.

With just a few weeks to go until her stans no longer see her on their TV screens, Kgomotso marked her official last day on the set of the soapie on Wednesday.

Though the country is on a nationwide lockdown and not much is being done in the entertainment industry, Kgomotso revealed her future plans were to tap into every aspect of the industry to see where her path leads to.

“I've always been an 'all of it' type of actor and artist, whatever comes and if it suits me and it suits my growth vision, I will go for it.

“So, that does include presenting and I've said to a couple of my Scandal! viewers that I've auditioned for a TV show and it's presenting and if it all goes well, I will let them know,” she said.

In fact, the star has been auditioning for “everything under the sun”.

“I wanted to see myself get a moment to play it out there in whichever form it presents itself, whether it's a TV show or stage work or teaching. I will be grabbing anything and everything that will help grow my craft and my artistry.”

While some of her plans are on hold due to the lockdown, Kgomotso said she was enjoying this time indoors home schooling her children.

“I am going to be at home most of the time, home schooling my kids, and will continue to work on my MTN stuff with the permit that I have.

“So, my MTN lady voice work still carries on and as soon as the industry opens, I will start aligning things and putting things together. As soon as there are things that come out in the way of new projects I can't wait to share it with everyone.”

After four years playing the role of Yvonne on Scandal! Kgomotso will make her final appearance on screen on June 2.

She shared some snaps from her last days on the set of the show, and told TshisaLIVE that it was not your normal goodbye.

“The last day of set (Wednesday) was quite emotional but it’s been a couple of days of farewells. I was supposed to have finished shooting my scenes in March but the lockdown meant that it had to be pushed to this week, when I could return to set.

“It was surreal to say goodbye but not be able to say goodbye like we usually would. There was no hugging or luncheons or get togethers.”