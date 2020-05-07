TshisaLIVE

'I f***** up' - AKA says he regrets insulting Cassper’s parents ... again!

07 May 2020 - 12:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Rapper AKA has expressed his regret for insulting Cassper's parents.
Rapper AKA has expressed his regret for insulting Cassper's parents.
Image: AKA/Twitter

Rapper AKA regrets hurling insults at rival Cassper Nyovest's parents, saying that in the heat of the moment he got carried away but would like to put the incident behind him.

Among everything that's happened during the five-year-long beef between the rappers, AKA insulting Cassper's parents on Twitter has been the one thing most fans and industry peers have not been able to “get over”. 

Speaking to Slikour in an Instagram Live interview, AKA said it was a mistake.

“I f**ken make mistakes. I f**k, I say things sometimes that I shouldn't say,” he began.

“I think it's bad that (I insulted Cassper's parents). I regret cussing the dude's parents out. You know I don't think I should have done that,” AKA said.

‘There’s a line and you don’t cross it'- Cassper fuming after AKA swears at his parents on Twitter

"I have never disrespected anybody's parents or family, so miss me with that cause I just wasn't raised like that"
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

The rapper said while he regrets the way it went down, he wanted people to know that at the time, he felt like he was being “aggravated”.

“At the time I felt like I was being aggravated, so you know ... I lost my sh**. I wish I could take it back but I can't so now I just gotta keep it moving and keep doing my thing. Keep making music, keep making money and keep making people feel entertained, making them laugh, cry and think.”

Listen to the brief clip from their interview below.

MORE

AKA: Realistically, you may not see your faves on stage for the next year

"But with your support ... we about to change the game like we always have"
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

LISTEN | AKA drops teasers of new songs and the internet is losing its mind

Not everyone is here for one of AKA's new tunes!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Cassper: I’m not afraid of AKA

The rapper went off at people comparing him to the Supa Mega.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

SA hip-hop dominates the Twitter trends list with Cassper at No 1, and here’s why

Mzansi should know by now: It's Mufasa's world, and we are all just living in it!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Hulisani Ravele slams Gareth Cliff's open letter: Pity privilege is a disease ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Zizo Tshwete opens up about reclaiming herself after painful experiences TshisaLIVE
  3. Gareth Cliff responds to backlash over open letter to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  4. Ntando Duma receives her EFF artist relief pay cheque TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale slammed for making fun of the poor in 'grant video' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
X