'I f***** up' - AKA says he regrets insulting Cassper’s parents ... again!

Rapper AKA regrets hurling insults at rival Cassper Nyovest's parents, saying that in the heat of the moment he got carried away but would like to put the incident behind him.

Among everything that's happened during the five-year-long beef between the rappers, AKA insulting Cassper's parents on Twitter has been the one thing most fans and industry peers have not been able to “get over”.

Speaking to Slikour in an Instagram Live interview, AKA said it was a mistake.

“I f**ken make mistakes. I f**k, I say things sometimes that I shouldn't say,” he began.

“I think it's bad that (I insulted Cassper's parents). I regret cussing the dude's parents out. You know I don't think I should have done that,” AKA said.