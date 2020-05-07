IN MEMES | Skeem Saam fans wonder if Rachel had a plan before drugging Marothi

Skeem Saam fans have been glued to their screens as they watched Rachel serve Marothi revenge on a hot plate of food for days since she found out he's cheating on her, but now that Marothi has landed in the hospital, fans aren't sure that Rachel knows what she's doing.

Marothi's dynamite — as he fondly calls her — found out recently that Marothi was entertaining another young woman in their marital bed. Instead of shouting and confronting Marothi like most “normal” people would, sis decided that she would just drug her dear hubby with an unknown substance that knocks him out for hours on end.

Viewers of the popular soap watched with fascination as Rachel executed her plan, but no-one has been able to figure out what her end game was or is. At this point she knows that Kaone is the side-chick, but she still doesn't have Marothi's cellphone password or any other thing.