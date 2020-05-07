TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Uzalo off screens for a month, despite cast and crew returning to set

07 May 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
'Uzalo' cast members returned to work this week, but the show will be taking a break.
Image: Twitter/ Uzalo

The cast and crew of SABC1's hit soapie Uzalo returned to work this week, but it isn't enough to stop the show going off air for a month-long break.

Uzalo confirmed in a statement that Friday's episode will be its last until June 15.

The show said that production was “profoundly affected” by the national lockdown, resulting in the show “not having enough material to flight”. 

“It is important to us to ensure we deliver content that adheres to the Covid-19 protocols, safeguarding our active cast, crew and greater community” it added.

Last month the SABC confirmed that Uzalo would run out of episodes due to the national lockdown.

“The SABC can confirm that due to the production of SABC1's popular series Uzalo being halted as a result of the lockdown, unfortunately there is limited stock for this particular programme,” said acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo.

Meanwhile, actress Baby Cele has given fans a glimpse of life on set in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a short video posted to Instagram this week, Baby wears a face shield while a crew member prepares her for set, dressed in a protective clothing from head to toe.

Another member of the team can be seen wearing a cloth face mask, while a child wears a similar shield.

