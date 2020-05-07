WATCH | Uzalo off screens for a month, despite cast and crew returning to set

The cast and crew of SABC1's hit soapie Uzalo returned to work this week, but it isn't enough to stop the show going off air for a month-long break.

Uzalo confirmed in a statement that Friday's episode will be its last until June 15.

The show said that production was “profoundly affected” by the national lockdown, resulting in the show “not having enough material to flight”.

“It is important to us to ensure we deliver content that adheres to the Covid-19 protocols, safeguarding our active cast, crew and greater community” it added.