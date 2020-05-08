TshisaLIVE

Halala! Warren Masemola is going to be a dad!

08 May 2020 - 09:37 By Kyle Zeeman
Warren Masemola has some good news.
Warren Masemola has some good news.
Image: Warren Masemola Instagram

Actor Warren Masemola and his partner are expecting a bundle of joy, and Mzansi couldn't be happier.

The Tjovitjo star is extremely private but let fans in on his personal life to announce the good news on Friday.

Sharing a picture of an ultrasound scan showing their little one, Warren quoted a verse from the Bible saying: “For this child I prayed and the lord has granted the desires of my heart.”

Soon his comments section were flooded with messages of congratulations and well wishes.

Actress Zola Nombona said, “Congratulations, daddy”, while DJ Sbu wished him “God speed”.

“Congratulations, homie. So happy for you,” wrote Lunga Shabalala.

Warren has always tried to shield his family from the spotlight but shared a series of snaps of his “wife” on Instagram this week to wish her a happy birthday.

The couple also had a picnic to celebrate the big day.

Warren Masemola's Instagram
Warren Masemola's Instagram
Image: Warren Masemola's Instagram
Warren Masemola's Instagram
Warren Masemola's Instagram
Image: Warren Masemola's Instagram
Warren Masemola's Instagram
Warren Masemola's Instagram
Image: Warren Masemola's Instagram

MORE

Warren Masemola on challenges he faced with new Netflix series role

‘This has been my most challenging role to date, the realness drew me in’
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Channel apologises for Warren Masemola's F-bomb

Actor's faux pas at DStv awards 'regrettable'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Warren Masemola gets philosophical as Mzansi applauds his 'The Republic' role

Warren had us all stanning real hard
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
Warren Masemola's Instagram
Warren Masemola's Instagram
Image: Warren Masemola's Instagram

Most read

  1. Zizo Tshwete opens up about reclaiming herself after painful experiences TshisaLIVE
  2. Gareth Cliff responds to backlash over open letter to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  3. Mohale slammed for making fun of the poor in 'grant video' TshisaLIVE
  4. Siya Kolisi gives back to women who once gave his family food to help them ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntando Duma receives her EFF artist relief pay cheque TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X