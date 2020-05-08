Halala! Warren Masemola is going to be a dad!
Actor Warren Masemola and his partner are expecting a bundle of joy, and Mzansi couldn't be happier.
The Tjovitjo star is extremely private but let fans in on his personal life to announce the good news on Friday.
Sharing a picture of an ultrasound scan showing their little one, Warren quoted a verse from the Bible saying: “For this child I prayed and the lord has granted the desires of my heart.”
Soon his comments section were flooded with messages of congratulations and well wishes.
Actress Zola Nombona said, “Congratulations, daddy”, while DJ Sbu wished him “God speed”.
“Congratulations, homie. So happy for you,” wrote Lunga Shabalala.
Warren has always tried to shield his family from the spotlight but shared a series of snaps of his “wife” on Instagram this week to wish her a happy birthday.
The couple also had a picnic to celebrate the big day.