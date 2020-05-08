TshisaLIVE

Here's why Nadia Nakai won't collab with AKA

08 May 2020 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Nadia Nakai says she knows most of her fans are also Cassper's fans.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai/Lashshots

Rapper Nadia Nakai has revealed why she doesn't think a collaboration with AKA would yield good results for her or her career, and said it has nothing to do with whether Cassper would approve.

During an Instagram Live interview with Da L.E.S, the rapper said her decision to skip on a collaboration with the Supa Mega - should the chance ever arise - had to do more with knowing her fans and understanding herself as an artist.

She also made it clear  there were no bad vibes between her and AKA.

"Honestly, I am a fan of AKA. Every time I've met him he has never disrespected me or been weird with me or anything. I think the only reason I wouldn't collab is because I don't think it would get positive attention, I don't think it would be something that would be celebrated."

The rapper said she knew most of her supporters were also Cassper's supporters, and because of how "patriotic" they were, a song with AKA would only serve to create drama, something he didn't want.

"I know for a fact that most of my fans are Cassper fans, I know the people I cater to and I know they would totally be upset". 

Watch the video clip from their chat below.

Nadia said she wants the focus to be on the music when she chooses collaborations. The rapper also shared that she's been focused on making music during the lockdown.

These videos left fans gaga on the TL as Nadia reminded them why she's one of the baddest rappers.

