'Please open, we wanna listen to the song at a groove’ - Kwesta drops two new hits and Mzansi can't deal!

Kwesta has released not one but TWO smash hits and the streets want nothing but to listen to them at a mad groove.

Despite SA being on a national lockdown, Mr DaKAR is doing his country duty by giving the masses the hits they deserve called Njandini and 2skeif that will help push them through the “self-isolating” blues.

Though the smash hits would make one want to call a few friends to ask “where the vibe was tonight”, his stans are most grateful for Kwesta's timing, which will help them end the week on a good note as they enter the weekend in a stella mood.

Kwesta's first single features Makwa and the second features Riky Rick and The Finesse.

Taking to Instagram after being MIA for a young minute, Kwesta revealed to his fans that he was dropping two blazing hot songs at midnight.