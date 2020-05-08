'Please open, we wanna listen to the song at a groove’ - Kwesta drops two new hits and Mzansi can't deal!
Kwesta has released not one but TWO smash hits and the streets want nothing but to listen to them at a mad groove.
Despite SA being on a national lockdown, Mr DaKAR is doing his country duty by giving the masses the hits they deserve called Njandini and 2skeif that will help push them through the “self-isolating” blues.
Though the smash hits would make one want to call a few friends to ask “where the vibe was tonight”, his stans are most grateful for Kwesta's timing, which will help them end the week on a good note as they enter the weekend in a stella mood.
Kwesta's first single features Makwa and the second features Riky Rick and The Finesse.
Taking to Instagram after being MIA for a young minute, Kwesta revealed to his fans that he was dropping two blazing hot songs at midnight.
Here are some of the reactions to Kwesta's new hit songs that the streets can't stop raving about:
Kwesta did it again!🔥#Njandini #kwesta pic.twitter.com/5wXsi7x9V5— Katli_Geiger (@KatlehoSehlako0) May 8, 2020
@OG_Samke and @DjZanD siyacela bo🤣🙏🔥 #NJANDINI #THEFINESSE #SAHIPHOPLIVE— Mbalenhle.🥀🏳️🌈 (@uOnitta_Nkosi) May 7, 2020
@KwestaDaKAR - #Njandini— Madoda Shusha (@MadodaShusha) May 7, 2020
Ishuuu 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/MDkDW3O9SY
#2skeif @KwestaDaKAR dankie #Njandini .. pic.twitter.com/q5EnjGk3gI— Nko$ana $ukazi 🔥😏💯💰.. (@NkosanaSukazi) May 7, 2020
@KwestaDaKAR this right here is fire for me compared to the other one , let me put it on repeat 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. #Njandini pic.twitter.com/cAgcGXBHbB— MR LUTHANDO (@therealyossit1) May 7, 2020
@KwestaDaKAR #2Skeif #Njandini 🔥👌🏾👌🏾 Makwa never disappoints mzonkonko pic.twitter.com/Gr439Ex1QO— 🙌Bosso ke $khalo😎 (@SelloTakatso) May 7, 2020
That hmmmmm on the intro 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Njandini #2skeif iblind!!! Salute @KwestaDaKAR pic.twitter.com/PdPkTcwT3I— Sphamazing (@sphamazing) May 7, 2020
Though he is still making club hits, last year Kwesta revealed that he was retiring from club gigs.
In July, Kwesta shared via a tweet that he was done with that life, shocking many of his stans by saying he was calling time on his club gig career.
“Ending my club gig career this July ... " he simply wrote.
Even though he didn't give a reason for the decision, many social media users believed the rapper was going through a honeymoon phase and would be back at the clubs soon.