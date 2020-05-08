SA actress Bubu Mazibuko wants justice for man hunted down & shot while jogging in America
SA-born actress Bubu Mazibuko has joined the chorus of outrage over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was gunned down while jogging in a Georgia, US, neighbourhood earlier this year.
According to the BBC, a police report recorded that Arbery was running in the Satilla Shores neighbourhood of Brunswick in February when he was confronted by an ex-policeman and his son, who believed he resembled the suspect in a series of break-ins.
Gregory McMichael said he and his son armed themselves and pursued Arbery, yelling for him to stop so they could talk to him. He claimed that Arbery attacked his son and after shots were fired, he fell to ground.
A video of the incident emerged this week showing a jogger approaching a pickup truck. He is then seen struggling with a man carrying a shotgun before shots ring out.
A district attorney in Georgia ruled this week that a grand jury should decide whether charges should be brought, after more than 100 people took part in a protest demanding justice for Arbery.
Others, outraged by the murder, have taken to social media to voice their anger, including Bubu who shared a picture of Arbery.
She said the incident “hurt inside” and called for justice to be served.
Several high-profile celebs repeated the call, including Justin Bieber, Taraji P Henson and Viola Davis.
Viola shared Arbery's picture and the quote “I am sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
“Praying for the family mourning the loss of Ahmaud Arbery. Also praying for justice!,” Justin wrote.
