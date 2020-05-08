TV personality Kuli Roberts to play a sugar mama on The Queen: 'I can relate to Mildred'

Sassy TV personality Kuli Roberts is set to turn up the heat on Mzansi's favourite telenovela The Queen with her new role as a slay queen sugar mama.

Kuli has started shooting for the role of Mildred Sefatsa, and will make her debut on screens in July.

According to a statement provided to TshiaLIVE, Mildred is a 41-year-old sugar mama and an Instagram slay queen. She is married to Bra Socks, a BEE fat cat in his 60s who dotes on her and spoils her with everything she fancies. But Mildred will cheat on him with a Ben 10 in a heartbeat.

Kuli told TshisaLIVE that soon after her job at Trending SA was finished, she approached Connie Ferguson, co-owner of Ferguson Films, to ask whether she had a job.

"She said there wasn't anything. Weeks later she came back to me with a role on The Queen.”

Although she might not have auditioned for her new role, Kuli said she was excited to get the job and see herself unfold inside the character.

“I can relate to Mildred. She's full of mischief and larger than life, more like me. When I got the script I was intimidated as I haven't acted in a while, but I'm ready to breathe life into the character as best as I can.”

Asked whether she had a problem making out with a Ben 10, as the synopsis of her character states, Kuli said: “I have no problem with the role, I have to pay the bills, honey. I appreciate the Fergusons for bringing me on board, and I wanna work hard to help support local production.”

Kuli said viewers should expect “fire, any and everything”.

This is how fans will be introduced to Mildred:

"Mildred is seen fighting her 25-year-old daughter, Warona, for the attention of the best guy in the room. While most mothers would cringe if their daughter’s boyfriend hit on them, Mildred jumps at the opportunity.

"As a housewife, socialite and good-doer, Mildred is in Johannesburg for a charity project . Viewers meet her at a dinner party where she takes an instant liking to one of The Queen's bachelors, and she wastes no time to pounce.

What will the young man do when he sees Warona? Will he trade mother over daughter? This is not going to end well," a statement from the production teased.