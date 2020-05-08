TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kim Jayde pleads with people to be kind after she exposes insults thrown her way in the DMs

08 May 2020 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
MTV presenter Kim Jayde has asked people to be kinder when interacting online.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

TV presenter Kim Jayde lifted the lid on the ugly side of being a celebrity in a video she shared showing fans some of the insults random people throw her way daily. 

Kim posted a video across different social media platforms explaining that people, without being provoked in any way, send her all kinds of hurtful comments daily. Everything from body shamers to videos of men masturbating.

“These are just a few of the DMs that I got in just one single day. And while - because I am in the public eye, it's expected and comes with the job  - it doesn't make it any less upsetting [to] open these texts, DMs and read these messages,” Kim said.

Click  here to view the video. (NB: Strong language in the video)

The presenter hoped to make people realise the effect such messages have on her and other celebrities as part of mental health awareness month. She also took the opportunity to encourage people to be kinder.

Take a look inside my DMs ... it gets a lil crazy. May is #MentalHealthAwareness month and it's my prayer that we will all be a little kinder to each other online!”

Kim thanked the people on the opposite side of the spectrum that send encouraging, love-filled messages instead of cyberbullying.

Thank you for all your beautiful DMs after yesterday's video - I truly have the best followers in the whole world,” Kim said.

Be kinder people, you never know what others are going through.

