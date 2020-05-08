WATCH | Kim Jayde pleads with people to be kind after she exposes insults thrown her way in the DMs

TV presenter Kim Jayde lifted the lid on the ugly side of being a celebrity in a video she shared showing fans some of the insults random people throw her way daily.

Kim posted a video across different social media platforms explaining that people, without being provoked in any way, send her all kinds of hurtful comments daily. Everything from body shamers to videos of men masturbating.

“These are just a few of the DMs that I got in just one single day. And while - because I am in the public eye, it's expected and comes with the job - it doesn't make it any less upsetting [to] open these texts, DMs and read these messages,” Kim said.

Click here to view the video. (NB: Strong language in the video)