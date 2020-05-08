We were supposed to have a Kelly K reality show ... and then corona happened!

Musician Kelly Khumalo has revealed that she was shooting her highly anticipated reality show when Covid-19 came along and ruined her plans.

The show, Life With Kelly, was announced late last year and set to premiere at the beginning of this year.

Speaking to Afternoon Express this week, Kelly said the reality show was quite far along before production ground to a halt.

“It's just been crazy. To begin with, we had to cancel a lot of plans ... we had an album that was supposed to come out during this month, we had just released a Kelly Khumalo gin and we were shooting a reality show so we had to put a pause to all of that.”

While her album and reality show are on ice, Kelly has been teasing her Controversy gin range, which she plans to sell en masse when the lockdown is done.