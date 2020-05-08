Why Safta win was so emotional for Seputla Sebogodi

Actor Seputla Sebogodi says he never in his wildest dreams imagined winning another prestigious golden horn statue after his first one was stolen and vandalised upon recovery years ago.

But, as fate would have it, the veteran actor scooped his second South African Film and Television Award (Safta) last week for his portrayal of Soshanguve rebel leader Moses in The Republic.

In his emotional acceptance speech recorded in his living room during the virtual awards ceremony, Sebogodi broke into tears.

Now a week later, Sebogodi explains to Sowetan what an emotional moment this was for him as he remembered his late mother Annah's soothing words that he would win another one just before she died six years ago.

Sebogodi's first Safta that was destroyed during a home burglary was won in 2010 for his portrayal of notorious businessman Kenneth Mashaba in Generations.

"It was confusing for me because sure they stole it, but it had my name on it, why break it?" Sebogodi recounts.

"I remember my mom saying, 'my son, you will win another one'.

"When the old lady said that I wanted to say to her this is not like buying chips at the shop; you have to go through a process of giving your best and competing with the best in the industry."

Sebogodi says his winning recipe for the role of Moses was channelling the charisma of EFF leader Julius Malema.