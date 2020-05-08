‘You think you know me and my story? You're pathetic’ - Sophie Lichaba puts a hater in her place

Actress Sophie Lichaba has again left her haters spinning with a stinging clapback.

The Lockdown star has been targeted by cyberbullies over the last few years because of her dramatic weight loss from diabetes.

Sophie has also had to deal with several death rumours, which she admits has taken a heavy toll on her and her family.

So when a social media user claimed to have some advice for Sophie, the actress was not having any of it.

First of all, she corrected the tweep, saying her name was Sophie Lichaba, and then told the tweep to “grow up”.

“I get infuriated by people like you. Correction, I'm Sophie Lichaba. If you thought I need fixing why don't you e-mail or inbox me as the professional you say you are?

“Grow up. You think you know me and know my story? So randomly you comment? You're pathetic.”