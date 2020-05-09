TshisaLIVE

Cassper on 2016 self-funded tour: 'We toured the country with a stage that cost 600k a night'

09 May 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper talks about his 2016 country tour.
Cassper talks about his 2016 country tour.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Cassper Nyovest took a young trip down memory lane this week to the time when he spent R600k a night on a stage he toured the whole country with.

Mufasa, as he's known by his stan base, spoke about his “legendary production” which he self funded four years ago. The tour included its own stage, sound engineers, light technicians, band, dancers and artists.

Responding to a picture a fan took of his performance in the Vaal at the time, Cassper wrote "this sh*t was legendary. We toured the whole country with a stage that cost 600k a night. That's what they spend at festivals. We did a self-funded countrywide tour in 2016 with our own stage, sound engineers, light technicians, band, dancers & artists. Not a single f**k was given!” 

Abuti Fill-Up replied to another stan, saying he was living every musician's dream.

“Not just rappers but this is every musicians dream, to be appreciated while they are still alive. I can confidently say I have lived this particular dream. In fact this particular picture was taken at my concert. Dreams come true.”

Cassper Nyovest on his weight gain: My ability to gain weight needs to do something for me at some point

The rapper believes he'd flourish if he was a member of the Bodi tribe in Ethiopia.
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Cassper responds to retirement and 'naked video' claims

The streets were filled with fake stories about the rapper
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cassper Nyovest hits back at suggestions that celebs shouldn’t complain during lockdown

"Apparently we have it good so we should shut up.”
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

AKA: Realistically, you may not see your faves on stage for the next year

"But with your support ... we about to change the game like we always have"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zizo Tshwete opens up about reclaiming herself after painful experiences TshisaLIVE
  2. Siya Kolisi gives back to women who once gave his family food to help them ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘You think you know me and my story? You're pathetic’ - Sophie Lichaba puts a ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Gareth Cliff responds to backlash over open letter to Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. Mohale slammed for making fun of the poor in 'grant video' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
X