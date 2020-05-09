Cassper on 2016 self-funded tour: 'We toured the country with a stage that cost 600k a night'

Cassper Nyovest took a young trip down memory lane this week to the time when he spent R600k a night on a stage he toured the whole country with.

Mufasa, as he's known by his stan base, spoke about his “legendary production” which he self funded four years ago. The tour included its own stage, sound engineers, light technicians, band, dancers and artists.

Responding to a picture a fan took of his performance in the Vaal at the time, Cassper wrote "this sh*t was legendary. We toured the whole country with a stage that cost 600k a night. That's what they spend at festivals. We did a self-funded countrywide tour in 2016 with our own stage, sound engineers, light technicians, band, dancers & artists. Not a single f**k was given!”