Oskido and Glen Lewis raise R26,000 for Covid-19 relief with online concert

09 May 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
House DJ Oskido along with buddy Glen Lewis raised R26,000 to help those in need.
Image: Oskidoibelieve/ Instagram

House music legends Oskido and Glen Lewis  joined forces to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, bringing in more than R26,000.

The pair hosted a #LegendLive streaming online concert at the weekend, with donations during the stream going to the eThekwini Covid-19 Fund.

Taking to Instagram, Mr “I Believe” thanked his many stans who tuned in to the live streaming vinyl set, which also included favs DJ Zinhle, DJ Maphorisa and DJ Fresh.  

“Thank you for tuning into #LegendsLive streaming, we have managed to raise R26,515 in this session. Let's continue to support the cause of helping those in need. Donations still accepted kindly pledge your support link in bio. Glenzito massive respect for a killer vinyl set,” Oskido wrote.

Oskido said the series had managed to raise R89,567 over the last two weeks with help from DJs like Major League, Virgo Deep, Vinny da Vinci and DJ Sumbody.

“This money will be distributed to various charity projects by Coronacare SA. These coming two weeks we will be supporting the eThekwini Covid-19 relief fund, the funds raised will assist those in need,” he added.

Also on a mission to feed the needy is international DJ Black Coffee who recently raised funds for Add Hope, which aims to supply food parcels to all nine provinces in SA.

Having a $10 000 goal, Coffee has managed to raise about $2,998 which equates to R55,931.29.

The DJ has been using his weekly Home Brewed online concert series to raise money for various charities working to provide food parcels to families and individuals who are unable to earn an income because of the national lockdown.

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
