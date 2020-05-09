Oskido and Glen Lewis raise R26,000 for Covid-19 relief with online concert

House music legends Oskido and Glen Lewis joined forces to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, bringing in more than R26,000.

The pair hosted a #LegendLive streaming online concert at the weekend, with donations during the stream going to the eThekwini Covid-19 Fund.

Taking to Instagram, Mr “I Believe” thanked his many stans who tuned in to the live streaming vinyl set, which also included favs DJ Zinhle, DJ Maphorisa and DJ Fresh.

“Thank you for tuning into #LegendsLive streaming, we have managed to raise R26,515 in this session. Let's continue to support the cause of helping those in need. Donations still accepted kindly pledge your support link in bio. Glenzito massive respect for a killer vinyl set,” Oskido wrote.