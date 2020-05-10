Florence Masebe is not taking any chances during lockdown, she has her own home studio
While many of her peers are heading back to production sets and voice recording booths across the country this week, veteran actress Florence Masebe is not taking any chances and is working from home.
Florence struggles with asthma and wants to minimise her risk of catching Covid-19 by staying home.
Luckily, she has a home studio where she can record voice-overs or any other work she may have.
She took to Instagram this week to give fans a glimpse of the studio, which allows her to stay indoors and look after her health.
“When going to the studio means walking across to the other room. Still not taking chances. It will be a while before I risk going out when alternatives exist. Being an asthmatic during these Covid-19 times demands that I take extra care. Voice-overs are recorded from home.”
She said she has been recording at home since March and said it “has been a blessing”.
Florence has been outspoken on the challenges some actors may face this week on set, and questioned the safety of cast and crew.
She worried that “the regulations on filming for local production are dangerously vague”.
“The most basic thing ministers seem to miss is this. If you tell the nation that hair salons and nail bars may not open under level four, have you any idea what happens in a make-up room for a film or television production?
“How is it unsafe to touch in one sector and not the other?” she asked on Twitter.