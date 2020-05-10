TshisaLIVE

Gigi Lamayne says her life changed after a spiritual consultation

‘If I tell you my life has changed drastically in such a way you wouldn’t believe'

10 May 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper Gigi Lamayne talks about her spiritual journey.
Rapper Gigi Lamayne talks about her spiritual journey.
Image: Instagram/Gigi Lamayne
Rapper Gigi Lamayne says her life has changed for the better since she visited a spiritual healer.
 
In a thread on Twitter this week, Gigi explained that she was not one to consult a spiritual healer before, but now has a deep connection with her ancestors and God since embarking on her spiritual journey.
 

“Prophets, pastors, preachers alike. Everybody telling me everything, pushing this way and that. It’s like something was deliberately confusing me.”

She said the healer helped her through horrible times in the industry, including “bad treatment” from the public which made her feel like she was going crazy and couldn't get rid of the “toxicity” around her.
 

“As young as I was, I felt old, fragile, the music industry is a horrible place. I was attacked constantly online and the labels, it was like they didn’t take me seriously.”

Gigi explained how emotional she was after she was shown her fourth generation ancestors. 

“[I] Get there and there was this warmth. The warmth I used to feel surrounding me when I used to dream of my khokho and gogo. She took me four generations back before I was born! I almost ran out screaming. To top it all off, my family confirmed everything."

