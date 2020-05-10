Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala gives Mzansi tips on how to keep the romance alive during the lockdown
Despite lockdown frustrations mounting, Mzansi's favourite couple Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala have shared tips on how to keep the spark alive in a relationship.
The lovebirds have been serving us with love goals throughout their relationship journey for over a year now.
The couple made in heaven, posted a heart-warming video on Moshe's Instagram this week to help save relationship that are on the verge of collapse due to the fear, job loss and financial constraints from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Watch the same movie, read the same books, take pictures and share what you are doing on daily basis, so that you can feel that you are really part of somebody else’s life, Phelo said.
Moshe added that couples should video calls and write sweet messages to one another.
He jokingly said he doesn't get sweet messages from bae because he's at home with him
"If you are both in the house as a couple, doesn't mean that there should not be romance,” he said
Hey lovers , we know it can get a bit daunting being away from your loved ones and significant halves during this lockdown but you can always try and make an effort to keep the spark alive by watching the same movies , reading the same books and my personal favorite ( looking at the moon at the same time cause you’re both looking at the same moon 😍😍) 🤣 also you can take relationship quizzes to get to know each other (lord knows I need that right now cause I don’t know this person I’m staying with hahaha jokes) 🤣 have fun , stay home , keep safe and keep the love alive Remember , sometimes distance makes the heart grow fonder. 🙂☺️. #FreeToLove #KeepSafeDistance #StayCloserApart