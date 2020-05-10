Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala gives Mzansi tips on how to keep the romance alive during the lockdown

The lovebirds have been serving us with love goals throughout their relationship journey for over a year now.

The couple made in heaven, posted a heart-warming video on Moshe's Instagram this week to help save relationship that are on the verge of collapse due to the fear, job loss and financial constraints from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Watch the same movie, read the same books, take pictures and share what you are doing on daily basis, so that you can feel that you are really part of somebody else’s life, Phelo said.

Moshe added that couples should video calls and write sweet messages to one another.

He jokingly said he doesn't get sweet messages from bae because he's at home with him

"If you are both in the house as a couple, doesn't mean that there should not be romance,” he said