Behind the scenes on Zenande Mfenyana’s EPIC pregnancy announcement

Even though the rumour mill has been swirling for a while, actress Zenande Mfenyana only confirmed that she's a mother to be this past weekend.

The actress, who plays Goodness on The Queen, took to her social media to share the news as she celebrated Mother's Day. Looking absolutely stunning in a bright yellow, flowing outfit, Zenande chose to go for an underwater photo shoot and it turned out great.

If you think you've seen a similar photograph, you may have seen Beyoncé's - underwater shoots are quite popular for maternity shoots as the pictures almost look magical. However, creating the magic requires a lot of hands and Zenande thanked her sisters for pulling through for her.

“Behind the scenes footage from the maternity shoot ... (it was) raining and all my sisters helped make it work, thank you,” she said mentioning each of them by name.