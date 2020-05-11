JusticeForBobo: Somizi will pay for Andile ‘Bobo’ Mchunu’s coffin

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo plans to help Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu's family bury the KwaZulu-Natal teenager if DNA test results rule the badly decomposed body recovered at the Newtown River in Tongaat, north of Durban, is Bobo's.

The body was found chopped and burnt at the river on Friday.

Bobo had been missing since last week. A video of what is believed to be Bobo's battered and bloodied body lying near a pool of water and blood did the rounds social media last week, sparking outrage.

According to TimesLIVE, it is understood Bobo had been kidnapped after he was allegedly caught stealing from a local tavern in the area, known as Magagula Lounge. The tavern was torched by angry community members on Friday morning.

Hurt and angry about what happened to the teenager, Somizi took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal he had spoken with Bobo's mother, who is yet to decide when the burial take place.

Somizi pledged to buy a coffin for Bobo, and asked people to do their bit to help the grieving family.

“Just spoke to Bobo's mom. She is waiting for results from the lab to say for sure that the burnt and mutilated body is her son. Then they can decide when the burial will be.

“In the meantime, please assist with whatever amount. I'll cover coffin. Whatever you can afford to help with.”