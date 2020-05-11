‘The gods have chosen to favour me’- Brenda Ngxoli on joining 'The Queen'

Award-winning actress Brenda Ngxoli has become the latest big name to join the cast of Mzansi Magic's hit telenovela The Queen.

The news was confirmed on Sunday by the production when it announced she will play the role of NomaPrincess "Noma" Matshikiza, a businesswoman who owes millions to her long-time friend Harriet.

Brenda, who recently returned from a seven-year break from the screen, said she was excited to play one of her most challenging roles yet.

“This is my first telenovela. I’m excited and still pinching myself. The best way to put it is to say the gods have chosen to favour me. I will put my gratitude into action by giving quality work.

“I got my first Safta for my role in Rockville when I worked with Ferguson Films. I’m back with them. I’ve always acknowledged the big role they have played in my career and how they have treated me."

The news has been greeted with excitement from fans who can't wait to see her on screens, and Brenda said she was grateful for the support.

“I’m turning 40 and I just want to live my best life . They have granted me that opportunity. I can’t thank them enough and Mzansi Magic. I’m also indebted to South African audiences who have never forgotten about me when I was not in any production. Their continued support is appreciated.”

The Queen’s executive producer Connie Ferguson said they were excited to work with Brenda.

“We worked with Brenda on Rockville so we are very excited for her to come on board. She played ausi Mavis's drunk friend and we had awesome chemistry. I can’t wait to see what she brings to this new role.”

The news comes just days after it was announced Kuli Roberts had joined the telenovela as a slay queen sugar mama, Mildred Sefatsa.

“I can relate to Mildred. She's full of mischief and larger than life, more like me. When I got the script I was intimidated as I haven't acted in a while, but I'm ready to breathe life into the character as best as I can,” Kuli told TshisaLIVE.

Last week the production surprised fans by announcing that SK Khoza would return to the show to play his popular character Shaka.

The character was killed in October last year, leading to fans signing a petition demanding his return

“It means the world to me. Shaka is one of my favourite characters, and I can’t wait to get back to set and start causing some serious damage,” he told TshisaLIVE.