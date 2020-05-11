Veteran US actor and former 'Seinfeld' star Jerry Stiller dies at age 92

Veteran US actor and comedian Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92, his son Ben confirmed on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Ben wrote: “I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes.”

He remembered Jerry as a “great dad” and said he would be greatly missed.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you dad.”