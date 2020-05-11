‘Washed up slay queen’ or ‘Lockdown fatigue’?- Nicole Nyaba’s fake account warning scares fans
After having taken a social media hiatus, Nicole Nyaba returned to warn fans of a fake Twitter account wreaking havoc in her name, but her voice, her English and her lockdown look left fans concerned for her wellbeing.
Anybody who knows Nicole will tell you that moghel is one of the finest looking influencer-turned-rappers in these streets. The “slay queen”, as some of her followers call her, didn't have her “usual” glow as she took to Instagram to tell her fans to report a fake account that has allegedly been ruining her rep on Twitter.
“I'm extremely tired of people asking me about this fake Twitter/Facebook profiles. Please kindly report any Twitter or Facebook accounts. Furthermore, I'd appreciate it if you don't bring any type of affairs pertaining [to] those accounts on my business profile,” she wrote on her Instagram.
The written message was great ... concise and clear.
The problem came about when sis took to Instagram Stories to reiterate her message. The first thing fans saw and mentioned was that she “didn't look like herself”. The second “different” thing they spotted was how coarse her voice sounded. Her fans were also left shook by her “lack” of command of the English language.
Check the video from her IG stories below.
What is Nicole Nyaba saying? #NicoleNyaba pic.twitter.com/0ZjBqJIjIx— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 10, 2020
Twitter erupted into a meme-fest of reactions. Check a few of them out below:
Lockdown doesn’t like Nicole Nyaba👹👹👹— MasuthaZN🍔 (@LETHOWORLD) May 10, 2020
She’s on my level now😅 pic.twitter.com/9kWiUU4Kau
Nicole Nyaba is a perfect example that Slay Queens are suffering under this lockdown pic.twitter.com/K80sKChVeg— R O M E O 💀🔥 (@lesleymafalo_) May 10, 2020
Listening to Nicole nyaba was like watching that "where are the pots" clip 😩. pic.twitter.com/fJb6RJQuo6— NerosheKanganjo (@NerosheKanganjo) May 10, 2020
Nicole Nyaba:— iVenda Lase Mlazi (@Oscar_T_Hamese) May 10, 2020
"I basically am not on twitter"
Seconds later:
"When If I'm on twitter I would usually post something on twitter and I would post it on my IG and I would post it on my Instagram again"
Ithini i Grootman kanti???😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XSVdxOU2xG
To see Nicole Nyaba losing her glow.— MasuthaZN🍔 (@LETHOWORLD) May 10, 2020
She used to be my crush and I was still working on my pick up line.😢 pic.twitter.com/RA52OHwF6D
People are glowing since the #Lockdown began, but Nicole Nyaba is the opposite. Kwenzakalani?😳 pic.twitter.com/gzPCBEZCCa— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister_) May 10, 2020
After watching Nicole nyaba in her press release ... pic.twitter.com/bG9YyJ6DQC— NerosheKanganjo (@NerosheKanganjo) May 10, 2020
Nicole Nyaba is now just a regular girl. pic.twitter.com/vEmfq44HLc— Musawenkosi Hoza (@XUFFLER) May 10, 2020
Nicole Nyaba still looks beautiful it's just that on the video she didn't have make up on. Your girlfriends also look different without make up it's not that deep pic.twitter.com/SNBpP8SFoJ— 🌺Thandeka ♥️🌼🌷 (@TeeThandeka) May 10, 2020
Nicole Nyaba sounds like that slay teacher Wa stob it 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ynHq49c1YR— Nonoe (@claudynoma) May 10, 2020
On a scale of 0 to 0, how much do you care whether nicole nyaba is on Twitter or not ? pic.twitter.com/A21I3IYVzt— Mash (@kgaladi_mashilo) May 10, 2020