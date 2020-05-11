‘You came to my TL with filth’- Cassper responds to an advert for AKA TV in his mentions

Cassper has again fired shots at AKA, calling an advert for his rival’s latest business venture “filth”.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that Cass and AKA can’t stand each other and never miss a chance to throw shade.

So when a fan weighed in on Cassper’s tweet about his latest single by advertising AKA’s new app AKA TV, fans anticipated fireworks.

And they sure got it, with Cassper lambasting the follower for coming to his TL “with filth”.

“When I respond I am making things about myself right? When you came to my timeline with filth.”