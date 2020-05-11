‘You came to my TL with filth’- Cassper responds to an advert for AKA TV in his mentions
Cassper has again fired shots at AKA, calling an advert for his rival’s latest business venture “filth”.
Unless you have been living under a rock, you know that Cass and AKA can’t stand each other and never miss a chance to throw shade.
So when a fan weighed in on Cassper’s tweet about his latest single by advertising AKA’s new app AKA TV, fans anticipated fireworks.
And they sure got it, with Cassper lambasting the follower for coming to his TL “with filth”.
“When I respond I am making things about myself right? When you came to my timeline with filth.”
AKA launched his latest venture on Friday and saw a rocky start with technical issues plaguing its first few hours live.
The Baddest hitmaker has promised live performances, chats, interviews with celeb friends and behind-the-scenes clips on the app - all for a subscription of R50 a month.
Addressing his beef with Cassper in a recent interview with Slikour, AKA said he regretted swearing at his rival’s parents.
“I f**ken make mistakes. I f**k, I say things sometimes that I shouldn't say. I think it's bad that (I insulted Cassper's parents). I regret cussing the dude's parents out. You know I don't think I should have done that.
“At the time I felt like I was being aggravated, so you know ... I lost my sh**. I wish I could take it back but I can't so now I just gotta keep it moving and keep doing my thing. Keep making music, keep making money and keep making people feel entertained, making them laugh, cry and think.”