DJ Black Coffee has now raised more than R500k for Covid-19 relief
A month after launching an online live concert series to raise funds for organisations battling the Covid-19 pandemic, Black Coffee has gathered more than R500,000 worth of donations.
The DJ first used his Home Brew sessions to raise funds for the government’s Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, raising more than R96k.
He has since launched crowdfunding pages to raise money for various charities working to provide food parcels to families and individuals who are unable to earn an income because of the national lockdown.
Each week he selects a new charity and over the weeks has raised:
R147,000 for Corona Cares SA, which aims to assist South Africans with basic necessities like water and food.
R164,000 for SAveABusiness, which helps small businesses hit hard by the virus and lockdown regulations imposed by the government.
R43,000 for the #FeedingSATogether initiative, providing food packs for those in need.
R55,800 for KFC's Add Hope, which supplies food parcels and meals to those in need.
R19,800 for Gift of the Givers, providing much-needed medical supplies to front-line workers in the fight against Covid-19, and basic food and water supply to those in need.
Black Coffee's efforts have been applauded by the UN Foundation, which reached out to the DJ last month to thank him for his efforts.
“We are grateful to have you support the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the fight against Covid-19. We are all in this together,” the foundation said.
The foundation links the UN mother body with charities and organisations that provide relief.
Black Coffee isn’t the only local muso raising funds for Covid-19 relief.
DJ Oskido has also been holding his own virtual concerts to raise funds and this weekend announced that he had raised more than R62,000 for the Legend Live eThekwini Covid-19 fund.
Previously, he had managed to raise R89,567, with the help of DJ Fresh, DJ Zinhle, Vinny and DJ Maphorisa, to help buy food packages for various charities in mainly poor communities and to assist affected businesses.