DJ Black Coffee has now raised more than R500k for Covid-19 relief

A month after launching an online live concert series to raise funds for organisations battling the Covid-19 pandemic, Black Coffee has gathered more than R500,000 worth of donations.

The DJ first used his Home Brew sessions to raise funds for the government’s Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, raising more than R96k.

He has since launched crowdfunding pages to raise money for various charities working to provide food parcels to families and individuals who are unable to earn an income because of the national lockdown.

Each week he selects a new charity and over the weeks has raised:

R147,000 for Corona Cares SA, which aims to assist South Africans with basic necessities like water and food.

R164,000 for SAveABusiness, which helps small businesses hit hard by the virus and lockdown regulations imposed by the government.

R43,000 for the #FeedingSATogether initiative, providing food packs for those in need.

R55,800 for KFC's Add Hope, which supplies food parcels and meals to those in need.

R19,800 for Gift of the Givers, providing much-needed medical supplies to front-line workers in the fight against Covid-19, and basic food and water supply to those in need.