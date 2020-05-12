IN MEMES | Mzansi can't believe how Lockdown’s Tyson played them!
In one of the most unexpected plot twists on TV, fans cried real tears when they thought that Lockdown's Mazet had died, only to find out on Monday that she was, in fact, alive and everything they saw was a figment of Tyson's imagination.
Most SA drama series have stuck to the same “straight forward” manner of storytelling. This is why when Lockdown switched things up without warning and took a different route to storytelling, fans were left both shocked and amazed.
When viewers listened to Tyson's voice-over the last week as she told the painful story of how Mazet was shot dead, they believed that they had seen Mazet for the last time. However, it was revealed on Monday's episode that last week's painful episode was actually all in Tyson's head. It was her version of events and not accurate at all.
Mazet told her version of the story and fans just couldn't believe how Tyson had actually sold them.
They couldn't believe how she managed to play the whole nation.
“I like how Tyson told her story and all, to us viewers it was like her story was the truth because it is what we saw. But Mazet came and told her story, and we were shown the scene that's was the real truth,” one viewer said.
Another was still stuck on the fact that all the emotions she went through last week were wasted.
“I want my tears back Mandla ... I cried for Mazet and now she's alive?” she said.
Check out the reactions below.
The way Tyson cried, is how niggas cry and still be lying #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/9R41g6HDQo— Nicky 🇨🇩🇲🇿🇿🇦 (@Nicky_kk2) May 11, 2020
Damn Tyson make me sick #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/zbUmOihanB— 🇳🇦 Busisiwe🇿🇦 (@paulin_asino) May 11, 2020
Hit a like if you agree they're talented #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/Mn1JZdRTyH— Diego_Chuene (@Diegochuene) May 11, 2020
Tyson "You have to keep me alive" #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/NiRjf7bup9— AM I NEXT (@Samsara_Royalty) May 11, 2020
I can't believe Tyson played the whole SA🙆🏾♀️🙆🏾♀️😂😂#Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/UKHYKOdeYm— #ONEBYONE❤💃🎤🎵 #ROUGEUNIT Member (@millie_niic) May 11, 2020
I knew that Tyson's story was too good to be true😂😂— Kagiso Makwati (@KagisoMakwati) May 11, 2020
#LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/DnU5h4xZ3U
Yhoo Tyson is dangerous 😲🙆♀️ #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/e9dCZH4xk4— IG: la_casa_pariozi (@X_pEeZols) May 11, 2020
Tyson ke nonsense ya motho hle, like what the heck. S#LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/5pEVtTIIJg— FOREVER A TITAN🇿🇦 🔱 (@Titan_4ever) May 11, 2020
Tyson😂😂😂😂😂😂ah ah after all that "we had our shit but we were working the out cry" 😂😂😂😂😂 #LockdownMzansi #lockdowns5 pic.twitter.com/OSCR7wn3OZ— RIP Dialo 😭 (@LesegoLaone) May 11, 2020
I'm not ready for #Lockdownmzansi today after what happened Mazet, I hope it was just Slender dreaming 😔 pic.twitter.com/n2kryds5GO— R500,000,000,000.00 (@JoyBlackZA) May 11, 2020
I want my tears back.— Phumudzo Rambane (@PhomoPoo) May 11, 2020
Mazet is alive #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/WroFd2H4II
#Lockdownmzansi— Mthethwa Mandla🇿🇦 (@MthethwaMandla2) May 4, 2020
Tyson never hated Mazet pic.twitter.com/tpQVxqHmqI
Wow. Tyson had me going there for a second #Lockdownmzansi pic.twitter.com/Bl9b1eXXCt— Lindo🌴 (@LiiOkuhle) May 11, 2020