TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Mzansi can't believe how Lockdown’s Tyson played them!

12 May 2020 - 18:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Lorcia Cooper plays Tyson on 'Lockdown'.
Lorcia Cooper plays Tyson on 'Lockdown'.
Image: Supplied

In one of the most unexpected plot twists on TV, fans cried real tears when they thought that Lockdown's Mazet had died, only to find out on Monday that she was, in fact, alive and everything they saw was a figment of Tyson's imagination.

Most SA drama series have stuck to the same “straight forward” manner of storytelling. This is why when Lockdown switched things up without warning and took a different route to storytelling, fans were left both shocked and amazed.

When viewers listened to Tyson's voice-over the last week as she told the painful story of how Mazet was shot dead, they believed that they had seen Mazet for the last time. However, it was revealed on Monday's episode that last week's painful episode was actually all in Tyson's head. It was her version of events and not accurate at all.

Mazet told her version of the story and fans just couldn't believe how Tyson had actually sold them.

They couldn't believe how she managed to play the whole nation.

“I like how Tyson told her story and all, to us viewers it was like her story was the truth because it is what we saw. But Mazet came and told her story, and we were shown the scene that's was the real truth,” one viewer said.

Another was still stuck on the fact that all the emotions she went through last week were wasted.

“I want my tears back Mandla ... I cried for Mazet and now she's alive?” she said.

Check out the reactions below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN MEMES | Twitter's so disgusted by Deborah & they can't even hide it

Pamela Nomvete is doing too good a job because as it stands Twitter truly can't stand Deborah!
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Nelisiwe Sibiya's glad she chose Mzansi over the States, here’s why!

Nelisiwe's voice has left Mzansi in their feels on Lockdown and her soundtrack is almost here.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

IN MEMES | Twitter was not ready for MaZet's revenge & boy was it entertaining!

Between Mazet's revenge and Zim Zim's psychotic praise Twitter needs an hour of Lockdown.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

IN MEMES: Monde being caught again sent Twitter into a nervous breakdown!

Twitter thinks Lockdown's Monde deserves a happy ending but that is clearly not happening any time soon.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora’s' Sicelo Buthelezi: When people stop me in the street, I tell them I ... TshisaLIVE
  2. #JusticeForBobo: Somizi will pay for Andile ‘Bobo’ Mchunu’s coffin TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Inside Ferguson Films' level 4 lockdown set: We’re excited to be back ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Behind the scenes on Zenande Mfenyana’s EPIC pregnancy announcement TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah schools Donald Trump in one powerful tweet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X