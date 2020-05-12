TshisaLIVE

Nicole Nyaba assures fans that she's in a 'good space' after concerns over her wellbeing

“But please believe me when I say I've been in a good space for a while and even now as we speak.”

12 May 2020 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Nicole Nyaba has assured fans that she's all good.
Image: Nicole Nyaba/Instagram

Nicole Nyaba has released a statement assuring fans that she's in a good space despite claims that she “did not look like she was in a good space” in her latest Instagram video.

Nicole topped the Twitter trends on Monday as fans expressed their concern over her latest IG video and how she looked. Most people said she looked like she wasn't doing great under lockdown and that she was missing her usual “slay queen glow”.

The aspiring rapper took to Instagram to let everyone know that she's doing fine.

“I just wanna thank everybody for their heartfelt messages and support. But please believe me when I say I've been in a good space for a while and even now as we speak.”

“I had to address the Twitter issue to clear my name and I couldn't find the words to address it because it became extremely exhausting.”

‘Washed up slay queen’ or ‘Lockdown fatigue’?- Nicole Nyaba’s fake account warning scares fans

Hau? Miss Coco... go etsagalang moghel?
1 day ago

People on Twitter said Moghel didn't have her “usual” glow as she took to Instagram to tell her fans to report a fake account that has allegedly been ruining her rep on Twitter.

In the video, Nicole wasn't wearing any make-up and wasn't dressed up, something that her fans aren't accustomed to.

Read her full statement below.

