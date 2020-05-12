Nicole Nyaba assures fans that she's in a 'good space' after concerns over her wellbeing

Nicole Nyaba has released a statement assuring fans that she's in a good space despite claims that she “did not look like she was in a good space” in her latest Instagram video.

Nicole topped the Twitter trends on Monday as fans expressed their concern over her latest IG video and how she looked. Most people said she looked like she wasn't doing great under lockdown and that she was missing her usual “slay queen glow”.

The aspiring rapper took to Instagram to let everyone know that she's doing fine.

“I just wanna thank everybody for their heartfelt messages and support. But please believe me when I say I've been in a good space for a while and even now as we speak.”

“I had to address the Twitter issue to clear my name and I couldn't find the words to address it because it became extremely exhausting.”