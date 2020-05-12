TshisaLIVE

Thandiswa Mazwai: 'My style began as a political statement'

12 May 2020 - 19:00 By Masego Seemela
Thandiswa Mazwai talks about what inspired her look.
Thandiswa Mazwai talks about what inspired her look.
Image: Supplied

Noted for her unique style, singer Thandiswa Mazwai has revealed that her look first began as a political statement.

Thandiswa shared the origins of her sense of style during her #MentorMondaysWithTha Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

During the convo, a stan asked her what inspired her look, adding that she was impressed.

Grateful for the compliment, King Tha replied to the stan and explained her style began as a political statement.

“Thank you. My style began as a political statement. When I started in the industry there were hardly any women that looked like me in the media. The media expected everyone to assimilate. and I said no.” 

Thandiswa added that being proud of her natural beauty was a priority for her, which validated who she is.

She explained that it first started as her trying African-like make-up, which led her to add beads and then dressing more street chic. The songstress said she wanted to show the younger generation that there was beauty in being African.

“African beauty was important to me because it validated me. I started with “amachokoza” as make-up then added beads to everyday streetwear and then to evening wear. Until it became ubiquitous. My idea was to show youngens that beauty in Africa cannot reside in whiteness. Amandla.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Moonchild Sanelly lambastes SA radio stations' ‘double standards’ in fiery vid

Moonchild is FED UP, with SA radio stations!
TshisaLIVE
14 hours ago

Simphiwe Dana 'okay for another month' after royalty payments

"Bears the question why actors don’t have royalties like we do?"
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Thandiswa Mazwai opens up about coronavirus challenges: 'Artists will lose everything'

Thandiswa says she isn't rich.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Thandiswa Mazwai asks police to enforce lockdown with 'dignity'

"The army and police are called on to protect civilians and enforce the shutdown with dignity," Thandiswa emphasised
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora’s' Sicelo Buthelezi: When people stop me in the street, I tell them I ... TshisaLIVE
  2. #JusticeForBobo: Somizi will pay for Andile ‘Bobo’ Mchunu’s coffin TshisaLIVE
  3. Trevor Noah schools Donald Trump in one powerful tweet TshisaLIVE
  4. Behind the scenes on Zenande Mfenyana’s EPIC pregnancy announcement TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | Inside Ferguson Films' level 4 lockdown set: We’re excited to be back ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X