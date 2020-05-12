To open or nah? Kgomotso Christopher joins parents' Twitter debate about 2020 school year
As Mzansi approaches 50 days in national lockdown, the question about the education of children is becoming more pressing, and mother of two and actress Kgomotso Christopher has joined the conversation on social media.
The collective anxiety about how the future of South Africans will be negatively affected by Covid-19 can be felt through the virtual streets.
Kgomotso joined #ParentTwitter as they voiced their concerns about what the department of education will decide for their children.
Their biggest concern was that every solution seemed to have negative side-effects. For example, continuing school online wouldn't cater for everybody because of the big inequality divide in Mzansi.
"Sadly not all families have TV sets, data and smartphones," Kgomotso said.
The actress acknowledged that the public broadcaster had created programming designed to help learners. However, she was aware there are families without TV sets, let alone data for online learning.
"The situation is tough on a lot of kids. My concern is about kids who don't have resources and who weren't catered for. Apparently, if they shut down schools in 2020, all kids will automatically move to the next grade. That's not a great solution either. We need more sophisticated and inclusive solutions," Kgomotso said.
Sadly not all families have TV and data & smart phones. Perhaps chance for radio & newspaper platforms. Like old school way...ie. Takalani sesame also broadcasts on radio. William Smith's classes would also be supplements in newspapers. However may not be ideal for all subjects. https://t.co/C1OisAow0p— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 11, 2020
Parents shared other solutions they believe should be on the table, even though they all realised each solution presented had both pros and cons.
Some parents wanted the 2020 academic year to be considered null and void, while others wanted their kids to be bumped to the next great regardless of their 2020 academic performances.
The one thing all parents seem to be in agreement about is the fact that the department of education has to make very tough decisions.
Read the rest of the conversation between Kgomotso and other parents below:
Another suggestion that's been made. Would that mean, going forward we would now follow the Northern Hemisphere school calendar permanently? Or after June 2021 we would close schools until Jan 2022, to re-set to our normal academic calendar? Wld solution also apply for varsities? https://t.co/OiZtaZsyIG— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 11, 2020
It's a tough one because we all want our kids to be safe. It's easy for parents who have resources to say it's ok to keep 2020 online🤣. But let's be realistic, how many South African children have that privilege. Shem, Mam Angie has a tough call to make😔— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 11, 2020
Apparently that's not possible logistically...2020 grade 1s must make space for 2021 incoming Grade 1s. Each grade has to move forward to make space for incoming grade😅 https://t.co/Vsm0Ev2Qon— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 11, 2020
Yebo. Or lecturers receiving grade 12s in 1st year of varsity who missed out a whole year of matric. No easy solutions. https://t.co/CL4TIwuw0l— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 11, 2020
I think that's why should schools open, they want to prioritize Gr 7 & 12. Last year of primary & high school. We can't fail our kids by just bumping them to next grade. That's unfair & they're really scared about that prospect too. They only had 8 weeks of their Grades in 2020😱 https://t.co/oeKU5cg1rB— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 11, 2020
Apparently that's the plan. But will that term 1 be enough to prepare them for the next Grade? It's not about marks but about their readiness to be bumped up to a new and higher grade, having missed the year of school. Some are saying they'd rather kids miss this year & repeat😅 https://t.co/J2Jj5m31In— Kgomotso Christopher (@kgchristopher) May 11, 2020