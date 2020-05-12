Ayanda Borotho nominated for UN Most Influential People of African Descent award

Isibaya actress Ayanda Borotho's social activism has secured a nomination on this year’s UN's Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) (under 40) global 100 list.

The news was confirmed in a statement provided to TshisaLIVE on Monday.

The nomination acknowledges and celebrates Ayanda’s social activism and humanitarian work, through her work with NPC Phatha-Africa.

“When she is not on the set of Isibaya, she is found doing advocacy work. Her passion is to drive social change and awareness to the plight of women through different platforms and partnerships including her active social media platforms and the work carried through Phatha-Africa, an NPC she is a director of.”

The organisation works to inspire and equip vulnerable youth, focusing on mentorship and empowerment for young girls and boys. It also serves as a facilitator in providing food parcels to struggling and underprivileged families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The author and philanthropist has been vocal on her social media platforms about her mission to help the needy, especially those who have been hard hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just last week, Ayanda shared her efforts to help out foreign nationals who had been hit hard by the pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Ayanda shared her interview with eNCA where she spoke about how many foreign nationals couldn't get food parcels due to not having legal documents.

“A group of friends and myself decided that we should get together to see how we can lend a hand in this time ... especially to those who weren't discovered and were not getting food parcels.

“This is because they were foreign nationals who didn't have access to SA ID's ... so yeah, we put our muscles together.”

Ayanda said she wasn't aware at first that there were so many people in need of food.

“It's been eye-opening. To see the number of people in our country who are desperate for food is just unbelievable, it is something that I have not seen on the scale that I have seen it on ... but it's also heartbreaking.”