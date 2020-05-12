WATCH | Moonchild Sanelly lambastes SA radio stations' ‘double standards’ in fiery vid

The Rabubi singer got a lot of different views in her comment section after she posted the video. Some people were opposed to her songs being played on air, saying that she'll get support on the internet. While others seemed to agree with her that the issue seems to be the patriarchy and hypocrisy that apparently runs SA radio.

Lerato Sengadi, Tipcee, Bohang Moeko, Nelisiwe Sibiya, Shekhinah and Thabo Rametsi were among many in the industry who seemed to support Moonchild's grievances.

“This just highlights how big the SA Boys club really is,” Shekhinah said.

“These are the same stations that will play I'm in love with the Coco and I can't feel my face, which are both about cocaine use. But it's men (international) so they get a pass. These are the same stations who will play Cardi B, Megan Tha Stallion, and Nicki Minaj when they celebrate the female form but our own Moonchild Sanelly can't!” actor Thabo Rametsi said.

“I'm with you sis! I love your energy and spirit. I love that you have politicised the right for women to not only own their bodies, but also their sexuality and modes of engaging it. If they want a clean, they must say so and be clear what is acceptable,” said Thandiswa Mazwai.