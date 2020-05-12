Why Bongo Maffin’s Stoan Seete is refocusing his career away from music

He added that he didn't see himself at his age trying to rebuild a music career where he should be reaping the rewards.

He explained that the entertainment industry and hospitality sector were the hardest hit by the pandemic and will be the last to recover.

“I’ve seen what the government tried to do, but we all know it’s not even nearly enough. I don’t see the proportionality reflected in the minister’s efforts.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Stoan confirmed that he was "refocusing his energies and resources" away from the music industry to help him survive this period.

"Knowing that crowds are only going to be let out ... in level 2 or 1, that says to me that we are not going to see a recovery in our industry [for] something from nine months to a year.