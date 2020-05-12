TshisaLIVE

'Yizo Yizo' star’s daughter, Doja Cat, makes history with Billboard No 1

12 May 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Doja Cat is out here making history.
Doja Cat is out here making history.
Image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

SA actor Dumisani Dlamini's estranged daughter, Doja Cat, is not losing sleep over her dad's claims to be looking for her after she topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

Doja has been a fave ever since her single Roll With Us lit up the socials two years ago, and her Say So remix with Nicki Minaj has become the first collaboration between two female rappers to top the chart.

The pair beat off competition from Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s Savage.

The song has gone viral over the last two weeks, thanks in part to a TikTok challenge which uses a snippet of the track.

Doja joked last week that if her song topped the charts she would show her boobs to fans, but on Monday she said it was a joke and she was not about to do it.

Doja made headlines in SA last month when she told Whoopi Goldberg that she had never met her father.

Speaking on Metro FM, Dumisani slammed the claim and said he had been trying to reach out to his daughter.

He seemed to later u-turn on his comments when he said his daughter had spoken to him before becoming famous, and suggested that her claims to Whoopi may have been “a made up thing”.

Dumisani Dlamini responds to claims he's never met his famous daughter, Doja Cat

"I didn’t get to meet him but you did,” Doja told Whoopi Goldberg.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'Yizo Yizo' star’s daughter, Doja Cat, hailed the best rapper in the world

We think it's the South African in her that makes sis a winner
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

WATCH | 'Yizo Yizo' star's daughter, rapper Doja Cat, shuts down the net with her booty

The streets are ready to cancel Cardi B and take up a Doja Cat subscription.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's daughter Doja Cat slammed for homophobic slurs

Doja Cat said she's used the word "faggots" over 15,000 times in her life.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Yizo Yizo star Dumisani Dlamini's kid Doja Cat's vid goes viral

Her real name is Amala Zandile Dlamini and her daddy is an icon in SA.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. 'Gomora’s' Sicelo Buthelezi: When people stop me in the street, I tell them I ... TshisaLIVE
  2. #JusticeForBobo: Somizi will pay for Andile ‘Bobo’ Mchunu’s coffin TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Inside Ferguson Films' level 4 lockdown set: We’re excited to be back ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Behind the scenes on Zenande Mfenyana’s EPIC pregnancy announcement TshisaLIVE
  5. Trevor Noah schools Donald Trump in one powerful tweet TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X