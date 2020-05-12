'Yizo Yizo' star’s daughter, Doja Cat, makes history with Billboard No 1

SA actor Dumisani Dlamini's estranged daughter, Doja Cat, is not losing sleep over her dad's claims to be looking for her after she topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart this week.

Doja has been a fave ever since her single Roll With Us lit up the socials two years ago, and her Say So remix with Nicki Minaj has become the first collaboration between two female rappers to top the chart.

The pair beat off competition from Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce’s Savage.

The song has gone viral over the last two weeks, thanks in part to a TikTok challenge which uses a snippet of the track.

Doja joked last week that if her song topped the charts she would show her boobs to fans, but on Monday she said it was a joke and she was not about to do it.