Anele Mdoda stands firm amid calls for her to apologise to Kelly Rowland

“If my opinion shakes you so much please consult your therapist and not me”.

13 May 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Anele Mdoda is getting dragged again for her Kelly Rowland comment she made last year.
Anele Mdoda is getting dragged again for her Kelly Rowland comment she made last year.
Image: Instagram/Anele Mdoda

Media personality Anele Mdoda still stands by her comment that American singer Kelly Rowland is not as good looking as many people believe, even after fresh calls for her to retract her statement.

In October last year, the radio and television personality found herself at the centre of a social media storm after she made comments about the former Destiny’s Child band member's looks.

Well, the American singer shared a sizzling hot bathroom snap of her abs this week, that got tongues wagging.

Naturally, Anele's name once again hit the Twitter trends list.

Many still felt Anele was wrong for her comment about Kelly and issued fresh calls for her to apologise to Kelly.

Unfazed by all the noise, Anele replied to the backlash saying, “To me. Yes, that's me ... not you, me, even Serena is hotter. If my opinion shakes you so much please consult your therapist and not me.”

Anele added that Beyoncé was prettier, and her opinion on Kelly still stands.

“Oh I see that low life is showing that he thinks of me more than I think myself. Beyoncé is prettier. My opinion will never change nor make me go off Twitter as you Twitter bullies like. Smooches aaaaand trend.”

However, Anele's comments did not sit well with social media users who felt that she shouldn't even be comparing Kelly with Beyoncé.

Here are some of the reactions:

