Anele Mdoda stands firm amid calls for her to apologise to Kelly Rowland
“If my opinion shakes you so much please consult your therapist and not me”.
Media personality Anele Mdoda still stands by her comment that American singer Kelly Rowland is not as good looking as many people believe, even after fresh calls for her to retract her statement.
In October last year, the radio and television personality found herself at the centre of a social media storm after she made comments about the former Destiny’s Child band member's looks.
Well, the American singer shared a sizzling hot bathroom snap of her abs this week, that got tongues wagging.
It’s not a thirst trap.......— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) May 13, 2020
I’m just gonna leave this here.
#39 pic.twitter.com/u5MBelA8du
Naturally, Anele's name once again hit the Twitter trends list.
Many still felt Anele was wrong for her comment about Kelly and issued fresh calls for her to apologise to Kelly.
Unfazed by all the noise, Anele replied to the backlash saying, “To me. Yes, that's me ... not you, me, even Serena is hotter. If my opinion shakes you so much please consult your therapist and not me.”
To me. Yes that's me...not you, me, even Serena is hotter. If my opinion shakes you so much please consult your therapist and not me 🤺🤺🤺🤺— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 13, 2020
Anele added that Beyoncé was prettier, and her opinion on Kelly still stands.
“Oh I see that low life is showing that he thinks of me more than I think myself. Beyoncé is prettier. My opinion will never change nor make me go off Twitter as you Twitter bullies like. Smooches aaaaand trend.”
Oh I see that low life is showing that he thinks of me more than I think myself. Beyoncé is prettier. My opinion will never change nor make me go off twitter as you twitter bullies like. Smooches 😘😘😘😘 aaaaand trend pic.twitter.com/tjs7umD5hs— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 13, 2020
However, Anele's comments did not sit well with social media users who felt that she shouldn't even be comparing Kelly with Beyoncé.
Here are some of the reactions:
The comparison was unnecessary and still is. Both Beyonce and Kelly are 2 beautiful queens. You were even insinuating that Kelly is ugly. What they are doing to you is the same thing you did to Kelly and it’s all wrong. Stop justifying it.— #PutSouthAfricansFirst🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Babegirl__21) May 13, 2020
Can't believe Anele Mdoda spewed hate on this woman https://t.co/6T9lN7hAVm— UmalambaneZN ➐ (@UmalambaneZN) May 13, 2020
So everytime Kelly Rowland tweets a hot Pic, Anele will trend 😂😂🤣🤣— Sihle (@Sihle_QK) May 13, 2020
South Africans are petty AF 😂
But damn Kelly really snapped 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ru18IsT0d6
Anele will forever regret the day she trash talked about Kelly Rowland 😥 pic.twitter.com/m3IU8L8IYs— 🐏P a b l o 巴勃罗🇿🇦 (@Punisher_ZAR) May 13, 2020
Will Kelly Rowland retaliate? 😲— There's this guy who (@KeKokza_Neh) May 13, 2020
Will feminists fight for Anele? 🙆🏾♂️
Will Anele ever find inner peace? 😭
Find out on the next episode of Black Twitter 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rU4u29SDSe