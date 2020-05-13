Anele Mdoda stands firm amid calls for her to apologise to Kelly Rowland

Media personality Anele Mdoda still stands by her comment that American singer Kelly Rowland is not as good looking as many people believe, even after fresh calls for her to retract her statement.

In October last year, the radio and television personality found herself at the centre of a social media storm after she made comments about the former Destiny’s Child band member's looks.

Well, the American singer shared a sizzling hot bathroom snap of her abs this week, that got tongues wagging.