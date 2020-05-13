TshisaLIVE

'Bat eating, virus-making greedy b**tards'- Bryan Adams slammed for ‘racist’ Covid-19 remarks

13 May 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Bryan Adams said he just 'wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism'.
Canadian musician Bryan Adams has sparked outrage across the world for his “racist” comments this week on the source of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The star took to Instagram on Monday to vent about the cancellation of his concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London because of lockdown measures to contain the coronavirus.

In his rant, the star blamed “bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b**tards” for the outbreak.

Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some f**king bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy b**tards, the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus. My message to them other than 'thanks a f**ing  lot' is go vegan.”

The post was slammed on social media, with many calling it “racist” and “destructive”.

The star later apologised for his comments, telling fans on Instagram that he had no excuse and “just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism”.

I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world,” he added.

