Here's why fans thought the lions on the loose in Limpopo were after 'Skeem Saam’s' Koloi

13 May 2020 - 18:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Fans want 'Skeem Saam's' Koloi to watch his back.
Fans want 'Skeem Saam's' Koloi to watch his back.
Image: Skeem Saam/ YouTube

Skeem Saam fans were “concerned” for Koloi's safety after reports on Tuesday that seven lions had escaped from a safari park in Limpopo.

Police confirmed to TshisaLIVE that community members around the Alldays and adjacent farm areas were urged to be extra careful as seven lions escaped from their cages in the Ingogo Safaris park, possibly on Monday evening.

In an updated statement on Wednesday, police said all seven lions had been recaptured.

“Officials using a helicopter earlier managed to spot three of the lions and used a tranquilliser to dart them. The remaining four were later on Tuesday afternoon spotted next to their enclosure and meat was used to lure them in,” police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Meanwhile, Skeem Saam viewers had watched over the past few days as a limping Koloi was chased by a lion and feared the real life escaped lions may have come to “finish Koloi off”.

Koloi and his friends had got up to mischief during a school trip and struggled to find their way to the bus.

He injured his leg on the way, which made things worse when they spotted a lion coming their way.

Koloi managed to outrun the lion, but his friend Jonas was not so lucky.

After hearing news of the lions' escape in Limpopo, fans of the show flooded TLs with jokes about the lions coming for Koloi.

