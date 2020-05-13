Thapelo Mokoena turns to winemaking during lockdown

Actor Thapelo Mokoena is a thespian on a mission to encourage conversations around wine and winemaking through his YouTube channel, Nero TV.

Thapelo, a well-known face on local small screens and internationally, spoke to TshisaLIVE about how his passion and knowledge for wine has led to his interest to educate South Africans about the process of making fine wine.

"Nero TV is an online channel that is everything wine. We talk about wine itself, how wine is made, why wine is made. We also go into the lifestyle of wine and the different tastes wines have."

The Trackers actor said four years ago he had no interest in wine or its making, but learning about how grapes can be turned into wine made him appreciate its refined taste more.

He said black people's lack of interest in wine could be due to a lack of exposure or understanding of the winemaking process.

“Since being in the wine game, I have become aware that the wine lifestyle hadn’t properly been opened to black people, and my online channel is here to do exactly that.

"With my channel I am inviting every South African to come with me and enjoy the fruits of our soil, and be part of the most desirable and progressive wine club out there.”

Thapelo has partnered with the Bosman family on a brand partnership called Bosman-Bakwena. They have a wine called Nero that's now available countrywide (when lockdown restrictions on alcohol are lifted).

"Producing Nero wine has taught me so much about the industry and winemaking, and this inspired the idea to create a platform that educates and shares some of the knowledge I've acquired along the way."

With the entire country in lockdown, Thapelo said he did all the shooting and editing of his episodes at home.