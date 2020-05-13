Thuso Mbedu hailed as one of 'sensational rising stars to watch out for' by Vogue UK
Actress Thuso Mbedu has made the list of the eight most exciting faces on the small screen right now by Vogue UK.
The publication took a look at the newcomers who are set to become their favourite new faces to watch over the next few months.
The actress who's currently in SA due to the coronavirus pandemic was recognised for her lead role on Barry Jenkins’s adaptation of The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime.
Based on the astonishing Pulitzer Prize-winning 2016 novel by Colson Whitehead, this TV adaptation by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins is sure to be as haunting as the book.
Set in the pre-civil war era of slavery, the period drama focuses on the story of Cora, a slave attempting to escape a horrific reality.
The series will follow Cora’s journey across 11 one-hour episodes.
According to the magazine, the series is guaranteed to be a huge moment for Thuso, who was nominated for an International Emmy in 2017 for her portrayal of Winnie in Is’thunzi.
It was originally set for release last year, but it is expected to air on Amazon Prime soon.
Excited about the big recognition, Thuso took to Instagram to share the amazing nod from the magazine.
In April last year, Thuso left Mzansi filled with pride when she announced that not only did she get a role on an American series, she also bagged the lead role, which is a first for a black SA actress and a game-changer of note.
Taking to social media to share her big news, Thuso expressed her joy at finally being able to share the news and just how excited she was.
“My thumb and neurons are failing me right now so I'll just do as most South Africans do when this happens: I got the job! It was such an amazing process and experience. Like, true story, just prepping to audition for this role made me grow so much. It's such a blessing and honour to tell this story ... Again, words fail me so I'll stop there for now,” she wrote.