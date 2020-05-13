WATCH | Trevor Noah slams Trump for not wearing a mask around 90-year-old WWII veterans

As the whole world battles the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, comedian Trevor Noah has shared his confusion at US President Donald Trump not wearing a mask while visiting WWII veterans recently.

Trump and the first lady Melania recently attended a ceremony of the 75th anniversary of Victory In Europe in WWII where he was in the presence of veteran heroes.

Trump, however, faced criticism for not wearing a mask but claimed he kept a safe distance from the veterans who were all in their 90s.

Known for not mincing his words, Trevor noted that the president hadn't changed his attitude despite multiple coronavirus cases reported in his inner circle.

“Imagine surviving Hitler only to be taken out by Trump”, Trevor said in a video clip shared by The Daily Show.

“Despite the coronavirus spreading in Trump's inner circle, Trump himself has not changed his attitude when it comes towards the virus. For example, he still refuses to wear a mask even when meeting a group of elderly WWII veterans,” Trevor added.

He said he was perplexed that Trump was not being logical about his reasons for not wearing a mask while in the presence of the elderly people.

“Look, whatever Trump's excuse was, I just hope all those veterans are safe because can you imagine surviving Hilter, only to be taken out by Trump?! That would be so anti-climatic!”