7 savage answers Ambitiouz Ent slapped tweeps with during Q&A

Ambitiouz Entertainment hosted a Twitter Q&A session in which they gave some of the most savage answers tweeps have ever seen from a record label.

The Q&A was a bold move considering the reputation they have on the social media streets. Ambitiouz has been at loggerheads with a few of their former artists, including Fifi Cooper, A-Reece, Amanda Black and recently Emtee.

Of course Twitter held nothing back when asking about allegations that have been levelled against them, including the alleged exploitation of their artists.

Ambitiouz denied ever exploiting anyone. They straight up said they built all their artists from the ground.

"Which artists did we exploit, sir?" the company asked a tweep who asked why they insisted on exploiting their artists.