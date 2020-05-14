7 savage answers Ambitiouz Ent slapped tweeps with during Q&A
Label slams claims they are exploiting artists
Ambitiouz Entertainment hosted a Twitter Q&A session in which they gave some of the most savage answers tweeps have ever seen from a record label.
The Q&A was a bold move considering the reputation they have on the social media streets. Ambitiouz has been at loggerheads with a few of their former artists, including Fifi Cooper, A-Reece, Amanda Black and recently Emtee.
Of course Twitter held nothing back when asking about allegations that have been levelled against them, including the alleged exploitation of their artists.
Ambitiouz denied ever exploiting anyone. They straight up said they built all their artists from the ground.
"Which artists did we exploit, sir?" the company asked a tweep who asked why they insisted on exploiting their artists.
When asked what one must expect when running a record label, Ambitiouz gave their most brutal answer yet!
"Be prepared for 'Please sign me, I’m desperate,' to change to 'Vele, vele it was only me and my fans that got me here,' - this after you’ve spent fortunes in developing an unknown artist and making them a star," they said.
Tweeps couldn't help but notice that the Ambitiouz Entertainment Twitter page admin seemed to have taken a page out of Nando's book of cutting yet witty Twitter clapbacks - except the label's savagery didn't go as smoothly as the fast-food outlet's usually does.
The Q&A won them some fans but left a sour taste in the mouths of others, who were put off by their cockiness.
Check out some of the replies below.
Any winner of an award can write to #Risa or any other awards organization and requests a replica of their award. This has Nothing to do with awards, contract or money , it is a well calculated promo strategy right before every song release #AskAmbitiouz https://t.co/dOI3dB7tRV pic.twitter.com/0DHw4H985k— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) May 13, 2020
It feels very profitable 💰💸💴😎 #AskAmbitiouz https://t.co/2HwxAYYGTr— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) May 14, 2020
Our artists did study but we not sure if they did their Masters.#AskAmbitiouz https://t.co/C9qU4B7QNT— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) May 13, 2020
Be prepared for “ Please sign me I’m desperate 😭 “ CHANGE TO “ vele, vele it was only me & my fans that got me here 🤷🏾♂️” after you’ve spend fortunes in developing an unknown artist and making them a star ‼️#AskAmbitiouz https://t.co/0MtzYVihfu— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) May 14, 2020
We are not frauds, but to answer your question we live by breathing oxygen and exhaling carbon dioxide.#AskAmbitiouz https://t.co/TNmAx8BVu8— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) May 13, 2020
Other way round cowboy 🤠, you know ALL of them because of Ambitiouz Ent. And you going to Know many more in years to come because #AmbitiouzStoryAlwaysContinuez 👊🏾#AskAmbitiouz https://t.co/cL1OJgvNEm— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) May 13, 2020
Yes it did, in a positive way ‼️#AskAmbitiouz https://t.co/buyOpgxCNL— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) May 14, 2020