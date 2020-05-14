Anele Mdoda responds to claims her Kelly Rowland clapbacks may come back to bite her

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has shrugged off suggestions that her responses to a troll on social media could negatively impact her career, telling a follower that it's “good to take the trash out every now and then”.

The star found herself on the Twitter trends list again on Wednesday after a picture of Kelly Rowland serving sauce went viral. Fans remembered how Anele had claimed that Kelly was not as good looking as many people believe, and called on her to apologise for her comments last October.

Anele wasn't backing down and defended her claims, even telling her critics: “If my opinion shakes you so much please consult your therapist and not me.”

One follower feared that Anele's spicy clapbacks could harm her career, and told her to “just be careful”.

But sis was not fazed and told the follower that “it's good to take the trash out every now and then, my love”.