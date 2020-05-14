TshisaLIVE

Halala! Dr Malinga and wife Boitumelo welcome twins

14 May 2020 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Proud dad Dr Malinga's twins have arrived.
Proud dad Dr Malinga's twins have arrived.
Image: Via Instagram

Dr Malinga's family have welcomed two more boys to the brood and the musician is grateful to God for their arrival.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the musician shared a screenshot from his first video call with his wifey and the boys. Due to strict hospital regulations on account of Covid-19, Malinga was unable to be in the room with his wife.

He shared that he got emotional when he saw his baby boys on the phone for the first time. The proud father thanked God that his wife and both kids are healthy.

"Because of this coronavirus I couldn't hold my wife's hand, but our twins are here - thank you Lord, amen," said an emotional Dr Malinga.

The musician and his wife welcomed a baby boy, Linga Malinga, in June 2018. It was the couple's third child. His squad is definitely growing!

Here's a snap of the babies:

READ MORE:

Halala! Dr Malinga and his wife are expecting twins

The couple are expecting their fourth and fifth child.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'Uzalo’s' Wiseman on challenges of being a single father

"I made a promise that I'll do everything in my power to raise Lwandle in a Godly and responsible way. I don't want her to feel that she has one ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Lerato Sengadi ain't here for 'shaming' older mothers: There’s nothing wrong with waiting to have a baby

"I’m probably gonna be a 40-year-old with a one-month-old. Nothing wrong with that."
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Trevor Noah schools Donald Trump in one powerful tweet TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why fans thought the lions on the loose in Limpopo were after 'Skeem ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Behind the scenes on Zenande Mfenyana’s EPIC pregnancy announcement TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Gomora’s' Sicelo Buthelezi: When people stop me in the street, I tell them I ... TshisaLIVE
  5. #JusticeForBobo: Somizi will pay for Andile ‘Bobo’ Mchunu’s coffin TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X