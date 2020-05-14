Halala! Dr Malinga and wife Boitumelo welcome twins

Dr Malinga's family have welcomed two more boys to the brood and the musician is grateful to God for their arrival.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the musician shared a screenshot from his first video call with his wifey and the boys. Due to strict hospital regulations on account of Covid-19, Malinga was unable to be in the room with his wife.

He shared that he got emotional when he saw his baby boys on the phone for the first time. The proud father thanked God that his wife and both kids are healthy.

"Because of this coronavirus I couldn't hold my wife's hand, but our twins are here - thank you Lord, amen," said an emotional Dr Malinga.

The musician and his wife welcomed a baby boy, Linga Malinga, in June 2018. It was the couple's third child. His squad is definitely growing!

Here's a snap of the babies: